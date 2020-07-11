Comparing Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) & Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trip.com Group and Kingold Jewelry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 7 9 0 2.56 Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $31.44, suggesting a potential upside of 16.86%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Kingold Jewelry.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trip.com Group and Kingold Jewelry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $5.13 billion 2.90 $1.01 billion $1.16 23.19 Kingold Jewelry $2.48 billion 0.00 $49.55 million N/A N/A

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kingold Jewelry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Kingold Jewelry shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingold Jewelry has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Kingold Jewelry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group -8.95% 1.01% 0.51% Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Kingold Jewelry on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. The company has strategic partnership agreements with Meliá Hotels International, S.A. to provide access to membership offers and benefits on 400 Meliá hotels on Ctrip's Website and mobile app; and TripAdvisor, Inc. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in November 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

