Comparing Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) & Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadway Financial and Bancorp 34’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $17.90 million 3.34 -$210,000.00 N/A N/A Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.83 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Bancorp 34 has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial -2.88% -1.05% -0.12% Bancorp 34 4.61% 4.07% 0.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Broadway Financial and Bancorp 34, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bancorp 34 beats Broadway Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices comprising two offices in Los Angeles and one in Inglewood, California. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land development loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and consumer and other loans. It operates 4 full-service banking centers, including 1 each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and 2 in Maricopa County, Arizona, as well as 10 residential mortgage and commercial loan production offices in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

