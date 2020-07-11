Comparing AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) and MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) and MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR and MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR 1 4 5 0 2.40 MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR and MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR $466.28 million 12.94 $259.54 million $0.07 23.19 MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR $1.21 billion 8.89 $101.04 million $0.42 102.86

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR and MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR 8.48% 32.60% 20.57%

Summary

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR beats MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters. The company also provides electrical materials/control equipment/solder ESD protection equipment; building hardware, building materials, and painting interior goods; air conditioning electrical installation/pump/piping, water circulation equipment; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive/truck equipment; bike and bicycle accessories; scientific research and development articles; kitchen equipment; agricultural materials and garden products; and medical/nursing care products. It serves manufacturing, automobile maintenance, and construction industries. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in 2006. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

