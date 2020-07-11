Comparing ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB)

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ANZ and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANZ N/A N/A N/A Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 19.56% N/A N/A

ANZ has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANZ and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANZ $31.91 billion 1.16 $4.19 billion $1.98 6.49 Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) $47.07 million 2.25 $9.21 million $1.38 9.28

ANZ has higher revenue and earnings than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia). ANZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ANZ and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANZ 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ANZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ANZ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups. Its Institutional division provides working capital and liquidity solutions, which include documentary trade, supply chain financing, commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing; loan syndication, specialized loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, and debt capital markets. The company's New Zealand division offers banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers; and relationship banking and financial solutions to medium to large enterprises, and agricultural businesses. Its Wealth Australia division provides lenders mortgage insurance, share investing, financial planning, and general insurance distribution services. The company's Asia Retail & Pacific division offers general banking and wealth management services to retail customers; and products and services to retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited has operations in Australia, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, overdraft protection, insurance, and online and mobile banking services, as well as cash management, merchant, payment processing, check scanning, and lockbox services. The company operates five branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, and Clarendon, as well as has 55,000 ATMs. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

