Colleen Batcheler Sells 53,240 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Stock

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 53,240 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,916,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,003,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Colleen Batcheler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

On Tuesday, July 7th, Colleen Batcheler sold 9,760 shares of Conagra Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $351,360.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of Conagra Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,998,232.00.

NYSE CAG opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.