Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 158,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 240.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $223.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 0.84. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a one year low of $188.08 and a one year high of $382.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 22.88%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

