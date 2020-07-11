Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

CLVS opened at $6.62 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $509.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.28). The company had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

