CloudMD Software & Services’ (DOC) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. It also operates and manages primary care clinics and pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Premier Health Group Inc and changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc in February 2020.

