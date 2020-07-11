Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Major Shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock Sells 7,000,000 Shares

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $263,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. Cloudflare Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion and a PE ratio of -55.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cloudflare from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 132,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 301,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

