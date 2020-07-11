Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Stake Decreased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Clorox were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,905,411,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,312,000 after buying an additional 866,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,876,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,246,000 after acquiring an additional 34,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,992,000 after acquiring an additional 317,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $229.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $230.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.96 and its 200-day moving average is $182.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,381.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra raised their target price on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.85.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

