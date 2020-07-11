Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $65,000. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Clorox by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $229.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $230.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.85.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

