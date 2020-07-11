Citigroup (NYSE:C) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.85.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

