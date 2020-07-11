Citigroup Cuts Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target to GBX 2,350

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from GBX 2,600 ($32.00) to GBX 2,350 ($28.92) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WTB. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Societe Generale lowered Whitbread to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($55.38) to GBX 2,260 ($27.81) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 2,800 ($34.46) to GBX 2,000 ($24.61) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,400 ($54.15) to GBX 3,200 ($39.38) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,900 ($35.69) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,129.17 ($38.51).

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 2,268 ($27.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,427.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,371.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.64. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 1,805.50 ($22.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,194 ($63.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other news, insider Frank Fiskers purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,441 ($30.04) per share, for a total transaction of £29,292 ($36,047.26). Also, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,435 ($29.97), for a total transaction of £60,485.40 ($74,434.41).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

