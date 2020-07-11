CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Head-To-Head Comparison

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT Group has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bank System has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CIT Group and Community Bank System, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 Community Bank System 0 2 0 0 2.00

CIT Group presently has a consensus price target of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 77.80%. Community Bank System has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.27%. Given CIT Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CIT Group is more favorable than Community Bank System.

Dividends

CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CIT Group pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bank System pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CIT Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Community Bank System has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. CIT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CIT Group and Community Bank System’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group $3.29 billion 0.60 $529.90 million $5.06 3.96 Community Bank System $616.35 million 4.65 $169.06 million $3.29 16.71

CIT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bank System. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bank System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of CIT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Community Bank System shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of CIT Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Community Bank System shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CIT Group and Community Bank System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group -6.87% 2.77% 0.29% Community Bank System 26.82% 9.20% 1.51%

Summary

CIT Group beats Community Bank System on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses. The Consumer Banking segment provides deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans comprising consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory services; and asset management services to individuals, corporations, corporate pension and profit sharing plans, and foundations, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial property insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it offers contribution plan administration services, actuarial and benefits consulting services, and collective investment fund administration and institutional trust services, as well as employee benefit trust, retirement plan administration, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company provides wealth management, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as transfer agency and master recordkeeping services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 224 branches in Upstate New York, as well as Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.