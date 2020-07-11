Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cielo in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cielo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cielo in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of AVASF opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34. Cielo has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

