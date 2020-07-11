Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020 // Comments off

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cielo in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cielo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cielo in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of AVASF opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34. Cielo has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

About Cielo

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.