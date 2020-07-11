Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,150.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $937.48.

CMG stock opened at $1,118.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,039.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $869.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,145.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total value of $572,693.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,532,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $20,842,018. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

