CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CHIBA BK LTD/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Get CHIBA BK LTD/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:CHBAY opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. CHIBA BK LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.84.

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products, including current, ordinary, savings, time, and liquid deposits, as well as deposits at notice; and various loans and bills discounting. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CHIBA BK LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIBA BK LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.