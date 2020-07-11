Cheetah Mobile Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 11,772 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,781% compared to the average daily volume of 626 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Cheetah Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 32.9% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCM opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Cheetah Mobile’s previous — dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.