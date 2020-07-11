Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Raised to “Buy” at Nomura Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by Nomura Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nomura upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Cfra raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.67.
CHTR opened at $537.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $525.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $549.00.
In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at $76,234,293.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50. Insiders sold a total of 46,538 shares of company stock worth $23,828,889 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 122.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.