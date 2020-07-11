Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Raised to “Buy” at Nomura Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by Nomura Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nomura upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Cfra raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.67.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR opened at $537.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $525.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $549.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at $76,234,293.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50. Insiders sold a total of 46,538 shares of company stock worth $23,828,889 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 122.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.