Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and production. It focuses on deposits of Stack, Meramec and Osage, Oswego, and Woodford located in Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. Chaparral Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK. “

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded Chaparral Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

CHAP opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Chaparral Energy has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 153.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Chaparral Energy will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chaparral Energy by 64,973.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,251,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 260,938 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Chaparral Energy by 1,255.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 234,364 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

