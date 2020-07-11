Chainlink (LINK) Hits Market Cap of $2.11 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and approximately $566.40 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $6.02 or 0.00065377 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, IDEX, Huobi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.47 or 0.01969893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00186583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001042 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 541.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028301 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00114261 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is blog.chain.link . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Radar Relay, Coinbase, Gate.io, Huobi, IDEX, Binance and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

