CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

CF Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 867.7% per year over the last three years. CF Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 80.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

CF stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

