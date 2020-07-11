C&C Group (LON:CCR) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

C&C Group (LON:CCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCR. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on C&C Group from GBX 204 ($2.51) to GBX 207 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded C&C Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

LON CCR opened at GBX 241 ($2.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $742.38 million and a PE ratio of 983.54. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.60 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 443.27 ($5.45). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 216.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 271.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.08.

In other C&C Group news, insider Stewart Gilliland bought 20,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £43,000 ($52,916.56).

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

