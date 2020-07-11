Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Short Interest Down 5.3% in June

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 533,800 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 563,600 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $36.61 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

