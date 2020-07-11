Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Down 5.1% in June

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Carter’s from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

CRI stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $112.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.29.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.11). Carter’s had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

