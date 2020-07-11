Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 499 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.10. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

