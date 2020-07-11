Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $432,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 44,599 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 163.9% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,331,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,261 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

ITB opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.