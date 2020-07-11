Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,301,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.42.

ALGN opened at $273.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.75. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $301.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $812,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

