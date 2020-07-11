Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $419,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 221.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,206,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,677,000 after acquiring an additional 461,179 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,112,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 499,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,065,000 after acquiring an additional 234,212 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,633,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $203.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.60 and a 200-day moving average of $185.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

