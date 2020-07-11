Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 113.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $3,528,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,168,000 after buying an additional 47,591 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Biogen by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,545,000 after buying an additional 29,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $278.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.57 and a 200-day moving average of $300.58. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

