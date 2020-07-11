Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,494,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 307,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 283,514 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 130.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 239,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 47.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 637,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,763,000 after acquiring an additional 205,630 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,260. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of PH stock opened at $175.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.14. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.