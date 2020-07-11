Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 48.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $81.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

