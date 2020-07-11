Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 107.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,762,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.43.

In related news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

