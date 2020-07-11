Carebit (CARE) Trading Down 21.9% This Week

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded up 134.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, Carebit has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Carebit has a total market capitalization of $9,874.95 and $3.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carebit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00019368 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005052 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000916 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002870 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit Coin Profile

Carebit (CRYPTO:CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 157,478,780 coins and its circulating supply is 153,085,700 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carebit’s official website is carebit.org

Buying and Selling Carebit

Carebit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carebit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

