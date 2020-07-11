Canandaigua National Corp Takes $274,000 Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,178 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $290,539,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 81,518.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 706,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 400,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $242.43 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.98.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $723.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.04 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 160.44% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LII. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Lennox International from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lennox International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lennox International from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.42.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

