Canandaigua National Corp Purchases Shares of 2,425 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,425 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 90,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,601,000 after acquiring an additional 305,411 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,207,000 after acquiring an additional 825,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 273.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.19. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $125.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRC. Compass Point upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.