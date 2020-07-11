Canandaigua National Corp Purchases New Shares in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,570,000 after buying an additional 289,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 987,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,245,000 after acquiring an additional 151,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.57.

In related news, SVP Cristen L. Kogl sold 952 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.77, for a total transaction of $249,205.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,207.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total transaction of $937,765.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $260.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.36 and a 200-day moving average of $232.43. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $278.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

