Canandaigua National Corp Purchases New Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. William Blair cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.91.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $266.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $304.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.58 and its 200 day moving average is $249.55.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

