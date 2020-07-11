Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $211.63 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $212.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

