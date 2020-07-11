Canandaigua National Corp Makes New Investment in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,284,000 after acquiring an additional 87,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,390,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 850,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,860,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 20.5% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 703,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,827,000 after buying an additional 119,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 149.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after buying an additional 352,637 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $181.25 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $189.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.05.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $163,169.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.89.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

