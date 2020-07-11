Canandaigua National Corp Makes New $468,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,904,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 1,003.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,005,000 after buying an additional 1,168,745 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 46,721.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,137,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,472,000 after buying an additional 1,134,865 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 31.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,914,000 after buying an additional 643,506 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $77,863,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS opened at $198.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $204.90.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $733,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $101,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,000.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,755 shares of company stock worth $25,402,922. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

