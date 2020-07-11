Canandaigua National Corp Buys New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $100,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,527.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $232.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.12 and a 1-year high of $236.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

