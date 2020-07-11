Canandaigua National Corp Acquires New Stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $27,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 323.5% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Twilio by 60.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.90.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $3,832,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 543,395 shares of company stock valued at $105,242,982 in the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $240.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of -89.10 and a beta of 1.66. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $247.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.73 and a 200-day moving average of $138.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

