Canaccord Genuity Trims Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Target Price to GBX 210

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eurocell in a report on Monday, July 6th.

LON:ECEL opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 173.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 211.46. The firm has a market cap of $196.50 million and a P/E ratio of 9.24. Eurocell has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($1.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 280 ($3.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.40.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Profiles and Building Plastics. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

