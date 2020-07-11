Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Short Interest Update

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 968,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CBT stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cabot has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.75.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,158,000 after buying an additional 521,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.
