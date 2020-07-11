Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Short Interest Update

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 968,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CBT stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cabot has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,158,000 after buying an additional 521,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

