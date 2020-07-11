Brokers Offer Predictions for GLENCORE PLC/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GLENCORE PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.94.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.