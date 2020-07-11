Brokerages Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Price Target at $33.53

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.53.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after buying an additional 2,714,766 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,175,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $97,971,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Kohl’s by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Kohl’s by 1,615.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,494,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

