Brokerages Set Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Price Target at $21.64

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLR shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

CLR opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $20,813,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 7,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,058,708 shares of company stock valued at $101,516,306 in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $4,768,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 3,182.2% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

