Brokerages Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Price Target at $82.27

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAH. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $2,650,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $82.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

