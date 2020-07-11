Brokerages Set Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) Price Target at GBX 314.14

Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 314.14 ($3.87).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.31) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 390 ($4.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Ascential to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Ascential to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 303 ($3.73) to GBX 289 ($3.56) in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Ascential stock opened at GBX 294.20 ($3.62) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 280.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 305.36. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 173.80 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In related news, insider Duncan Painter bought 42,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £99,216.81 ($122,097.97).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

